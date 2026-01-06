Dhurandhar Marks Blockbuster Success With Special ₹199 Ticket Offer For Moviegoers

Jio Studios and B62 Studios have announced a one-day ticket offer for Dhurandhar, with ticket prices starting at INR 199. The offer is valid today across select cities, cinemas, and shows, as the film continues its glorious and unshakeable theatrical run after completing over a month in cinemas.

The film, which released on December 5th, has recorded a sustained performance at the box office and has crossed 1,000 crore in worldwide gross collections, with total earnings now exceeding 1,200 crore globally, on the verge of becoming the highest ever grossing Hindi film. Despite being in its fifth week, the film continues to attract fresh audiences, maintaining steady collections across both domestic and international markets.

Trade analysts believe its consistency beyond the initial release period shows how intrigued the audience is about the new form of storytelling the film has launched! Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller has seen repeat audience over the past few weeks, performing even better than new releases. The film mixes action with a plot grounded in espionage. The film headlined by Ranveer Singh with a stellar ensemble cast - Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, among others.