Dhurandhar X Review: Netizens Hail Ranveer Singh’s Power-Packed Performance, Call Film “Mind-Blowing”

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 5, 2025 11:33 IST2025-12-05T11:08:15+5:302025-12-05T11:33:02+5:30

Dhurandhar Movie Review: Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, released on December 5, 2025, and drew wide reactions from viewers at early shows. The spy-action drama had already generated attention with its intense trailer, dark visuals, and star-studded cast. Fans who attended the first-day first shows shared their reactions on social media, and most of the initial feedback is positive. Viewers praised the screenplay and the performances of Singh, Dutt, Khanna, Madhavan, and Rampal. One user on X called the film “mind-blowing.” Another said it holds interest through strong conversations and highlighted Khanna and Madhavan for standout performances. A third user said the film uses many references in a clear manner and praised Aditya Dhar for his direction.

Here's how netizens reacted

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is inspired by true events surrounding the 1999 IC-814 hijacking and the 2001 Indian Parliament attack.

The movie features Ranveer Singh as the titular character, Sara Arjun as his love interest, R. Madhavan as IB Chief Ajay Sanyal, Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, and Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal. Action choreography was handled by Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannik Ben, and Ramazan Bulut. Vishal Nowlakha managed cinematography, Shivkumar V Panicker handled editing, and Shashwat Sachdev composed the music.

According to Sacnilk report, Dhurandhar earned Rs. 2.49 crore on its first day as of 11 a.m. Trade experts predict the film could earn around Rs. 20 crore and may have the biggest post-COVID opening. Final box office figures will be available later today.

Dhurandhar Trailer

