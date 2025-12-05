Dhurandhar X Review: Netizens Hail Ranveer Singh’s Power-Packed Performance, Call Film “Mind-Blowing”

Dhurandhar Movie Review: Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, released on December 5, 2025, and drew wide reactions from viewers at early shows. The spy-action drama had already generated attention with its intense trailer, dark visuals, and star-studded cast. Fans who attended the first-day first shows shared their reactions on social media, and most of the initial feedback is positive. Viewers praised the screenplay and the performances of Singh, Dutt, Khanna, Madhavan, and Rampal. One user on X called the film “mind-blowing.” Another said it holds interest through strong conversations and highlighted Khanna and Madhavan for standout performances. A third user said the film uses many references in a clear manner and praised Aditya Dhar for his direction.

Aditya Dhar has cooked with the intense scenes,Akshay Khanna is out of the box,R Madhavan delivers his best,trust me there are hardly action sequences in first half,still Dhar has managed to keep gripping screenplay just with convos #Dhurandharhttps://t.co/6rfOSlsX7ppic.twitter.com/s0REydeUQp — Shahid (@CinephileScribe) December 5, 2025

All the performances are amazing.@AdityaDharFilms Is a brilliant brilliant director who knows how to portray facts so properly.#dhurandhar#DhurandharReview — Bhushan Shimpi (@shimpi_bhushan) December 5, 2025

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is inspired by true events surrounding the 1999 IC-814 hijacking and the 2001 Indian Parliament attack.

The movie features Ranveer Singh as the titular character, Sara Arjun as his love interest, R. Madhavan as IB Chief Ajay Sanyal, Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, and Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal. Action choreography was handled by Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannik Ben, and Ramazan Bulut. Vishal Nowlakha managed cinematography, Shivkumar V Panicker handled editing, and Shashwat Sachdev composed the music.

According to Sacnilk report, Dhurandhar earned Rs. 2.49 crore on its first day as of 11 a.m. Trade experts predict the film could earn around Rs. 20 crore and may have the biggest post-COVID opening. Final box office figures will be available later today.

