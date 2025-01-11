Dia Mirza all praise for Fatima Sana Shaikh on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 : Actor Dia Mirza said she found a "deep connection" with Fatima Sana Shaikh while shooting for their film 'Dhak Dhak'

As it's Fatima's birthday today, Dia took to Instagram and flaunted her love for the former, saying she is in awe of her "audacity and her incredible work ethic".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

"I found a deep connection with this wild beautiful soul! Love her audacity, her spirit of enquiry and adventure. Love her for her kind heart and her incredible work ethic Dhak Dhak for life for you my girl! @fatimasanashaikh Happy Birthday! Shine on," Dia wrote.

She also posted a few pictures of herself with Fatima from the shoot of 'Dhak Dhak' at scenic locations.

'Dhak Dhak' was released in 2023.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja the film also stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi. The film's narrative revolves around four women from different walks of life who come together for an extraordinary journey filled with emotions, adventures, and self-discovery as they embark on a biking trip to Khardung La.

The film explores how this journey forever alters their destinies.'Dhak Dhak' is produced by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures.

The cast will now return for 'Dhak Dhak 2'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor