Dia Mirza experienced 'separation anxiety' while shooting for 'Bheed'

Mumbai, March 21 Actress Dia Mirza, who will soon be seen in the upcoming pandemic drama film, 'Bheed', experienced separation anxiety while shooting for the film. The actress, who is a frequent collaborator of the film's director Anubhav Sinha, shared that it was quite difficult to cope with the anxiety.

'Bheed' was the first project that Dia had signed after motherhood. Being away from her son Avyaan for an extended shoot, was one of the most emotionally challenging experiences for her.

She said, "The separation from my son lent itself to the part I was playing. The separation anxiety of being apart from my six-month-old baby was very difficult to cope with. Avyaan was not allowed to travel and I had to leave him in Mumbai with my mother and Vaibhav (Rekhi) while I worked on this film. It's possibly the hardest thing I've ever had to do".

'Bheed' is a thought provoking film that dives deep into the events of the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown in India. However, the socially relevant theme of the film convinced Dia to come on board as she recalled, "Avyaan had undergone multiple surgeries after birth and for over two months, I was not even allowed to hold him. After bringing him home, I wanted to spend every moment with him and would have said, 'No' to any other story but this one took hold of me and wouldn't let go."

She continued, "I feel, 'Bheed' will be remembered as one of the most important documents of a very significant moment in our shared history. Once I was on the set, what got me through was also the support and sensitivity of Anubhav and my co-stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur, and Ashutosh Rana. They even made sure that I did not miss my family on my birthday."

The set overflowed with conviviality, "After a good day's work, we would have a lovely time eating scrumptious local cuisine and chaats and discussing cinema and life. I even made time to indulge the birdwatcher in me and clicked hundreds of pictures while exploring the local marshlands", the actress concluded.

