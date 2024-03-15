Dia Mirza exudes elegance as she turns showstopper on Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 : Dia Mirza took to the ramp for Inca India on Day 2 of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week for Sustainable Fashion Day.

The actor emanated elegance as she walked for the label, dressed in an all-black costume from their latest collection, 'Love is a Verb', exemplifying sophistication.

Mirza paired her ensemble with a bold necklace studded with old pieces of watches. She looked graceful in her majestic attire.

Talking about her neckpiece, Dia told media persons, "Amit Hansraj is an ardent lover of craft, legacy and history. He collected old watchpieces and transformed them into neckpieces. This is what sustainability is all about."

Dia Mirza's outfit, styled by Inca's Amit Hansraj, consisted of a coordinated black blouse and skirt combo, which was enhanced with a flowing black veil placed over her head and cascading gently behind her.

The blouse had a collared neckline, front button closures, a knot detail at the hem, and a relaxed silhouette, whereas the floor-length skirt was free-flowing and exuded movement and fluidity.

Her look was complimented by a touch of mascara on her lashes, little eye makeup, precise eyeliner, a rose pink lip shade, a bit of rouge on her cheekbones, and perfectly feathered brows. Her hair was done into a sleek low bun.

FDCI posted about the collection on its official Instagram handle, stating, "fdciofficial's profile picture..Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) turned showstopper for Inca at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI."

"Inca's 'Love is a Verb' explores movement and movement with love. It celebrates the process of unlearning and relearning translated into the collection through co-ord sets inspired by terrazzo flooring and Kantha stitches that subvert the purist definition of the craft technique by letting the threads run free. With silk and satin crafted from the byproducts of rubber and sugarcane, 'Love is a Verb' goes beyond the boundaries of gender and size to seamlessly mould itself to the wearer, allowing them to just- Be. @incaindia @lakmefashionwk @lakmeindia @r1seworldwide @reliancebrandsltd @nexaexperience #lakmefashionweek #lakmefashionweekxfdci #lfwxfdci #lfw #fdci," it added.

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI commenced on Wednesday and will conclude on March 17. The event is being hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

On the work front, Dia was last seen in the road drama 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film was about the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang.

