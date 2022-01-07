Dia Mirza shares first glimpse of her son Avyaan

Dia Mirza shared the first glimpse of her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on her Instagram Stories. Sharing the first look of Avyaan on her Instagram Stories, Dia wrote, “Peek-a-boo Playtime.” In the clip, Avyaan can be seen taking the toy from Dia's hand. In May, Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed Avyaan, their first child together. He was born prematurely via an emergency cesarean section. He was in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for a few weeks before he came home.

“As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I,” Dia wrote in an Instagram post, announcing Avyaan’s birth. On the work front, Dia was recently seen in the Netflix India series Call My Agent: Bollywood where she played a fictional version of herself.