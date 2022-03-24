Diana Penty paired opposite Shahid Kapoor in Ali Abbas Zafar's next?

Diana Penty has joined the cast of Shahid Kapoor starrer untitled which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The Cocktail actor has reportedly a very strong role to play in the film. “Diana has a very strong role in the film, and was extremely happy to be a part of the project. Meanwhile, they have completed shooting for the film, and Ali has got busy with its post-production now,” reported Pinkvilla citing a source close to the development.

The yet-to-be-titled film is touted to be a crime-thriller in which Shahid has reportedly stepped into the shoes of a cop who chases drug lords across the city. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is said to have high-octane action sequences which have been shot extensively in abroad locations. Recently, the team wrapped up the film and announced it with some pictures from the sets. On the work front, recently, Diana also announced that she will be part of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film titled Selfiee. The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha.