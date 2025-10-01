Did Awez Darbar Took Voluntary Exit From Bigg Boss 19 House Ahead of Ex-Girlfriend Shubhi Joshi’s Entry? Here's What We Know

Social media star, Aewz Darbar has massive fan following on internet and was doing well in Bigg Boss 19 house. Last week he got evicted from the house and this has left his fans in shock. Eviction took place after Baseer Ali and Awez Darbar's massive fight over Awez's past relationship. Few days after the eviction, their are reports which claims of Awez being pulled out of the show over rumours of ex-girlfriend entering in BB19 as wild card. It is said that it was done to avoid any drama in Awez’s personal life, especially after Baseer Ali and Armaan Malik’s claims.

Content creator Awez Darbar's recent departure from a show has stirred controversy. His girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar, was a participant and was recently eliminated. Adding fuel to the fire, Shubhi revealed a past relationship with Awez, leading to speculation about infidelity. Sources suggest Gauahar Khan, after appearing on the show, inquired about wildcard entries. Dissatisfied with the response, she informed Ismail Darbar (Awez's father), prompting Awez's withdrawal to protect the family's reputation. Awez Darbar enjoys a large social media presence with over 20.4 million Instagram followers and 12.6 million YouTube subscribers. While official confirmation is lacking, Awez's exit continues to generate buzz.