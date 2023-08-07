Did Disha Patani just confirm her relationship with Aleksander Alexilic?

Disha Patani was recently spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Aleksander Alex as they party together. Disha was seen introducing her friend to Alex & called him her boyfriend.A few months ago, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff revealed that the Heropanti actor never dated Disha and that the two were just friends.

In an interview with Zoom Digital, Ayesha said that she finds rumours of Tiger and Disha dating "amusing". She added, "They are like best friends. On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Yodha, which is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Yodha is scheduled for theatrical release on 15 December 2023.She also has Kanguva and Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline.