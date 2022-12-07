Did Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal cheat on her?

Telly queen, Hina Khan took to her social media to share two strong quoted cryptic posts about betrayal and being let down.This has led to speculations that all is not well between Hina and her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Hina dropped a quote which read, "Betrayal is the only truth that sticks." She shared another quote that read, “Remember to forgive yourself for the blindness that put you in the path of those who betrayed you. Sometimes a good heart doesn’t see the bad."

Rocky Jaiswal and Hina Khan instantly hit it off when they met on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain,’ where the former was serving as one of the producers. Hina Khan took her relationship to the next level when she said ‘yes’ to Rocky’s proposal on Big Boss 11. The two have been shelling out some major relationship goals ever since. Last year, Rocky had spilled the beans on his wedding plans with the actress. “We’ve been together for a good number of years now, and have been through all ups and downs that a couple can possibly see after marriage," Rocky had told Hindustan Times. “Mentally, we’re there. We don’t want to do something for a societal tag and just to be official about it."