Did Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony?

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, sister of famous Bollywood actress Kajol made headlines with her new Instagram pictures. Recently, the actress posted the pictures of her Maldives vacation and captioned it “Sand in my toes and the sea in my soul! Appreciating every moment, I’m living! Started the new year wearing my #crochet top which I made! I taught myself a new skill in the lockdown and transformed all the restlessness of a restricted life into this beautiful creative energy! #crocheting #skill #mondayvibes”

But what is catching the eyes of the public is her feet, which she shared in the pictures it is been seen that wearing toe rings which is typically worn by married women in India.

The fans are assuming that the actress had married in a hush-hush ceremony. But the confirmation is yet to come in this regard. Earlier Tanishaa came to light because of her affair with actor Armaan Kohli during Bigg Boss they both were contestants in the 7th season of the show, but they later got separated the reason is still yet to know. And now it is being believed that the actress had tied the knot in a secret wedding.

It is been a long time since Tanishaa hasn't appeared on the big screen, she also stated the reason behind it the actress in her old interview said "I don't think that's a conscious choice. That just happened by default, when these things happen...I think there has been a break in my released films, but I haven't taken a break from acting."