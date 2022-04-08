Did Karan Johar ignore Rakhi Sawant at RRR success party? Here's the exact truth

Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn smashed several box office records upon its release. The film has been declared a super hit by critics and audience alike. Celebrating the success of RRR, Director SS Rajamouli and the stars of the movie, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, along with producer Jayantilal Gada held a grand success meet in Mumbai. The RRR success meet was a star-studded affair where the film industry got together and applauded SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus. Rakhi Sawant was also present at the bash.

In one of the videos, Rakhi can be seen talking to Ram Charan as she congratulates him on the film. She also poses with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and then walks up to Karan Johar who is in the middle of another conversation. Some of the social media users took this as Karan ignoring Rakhi but that isn’t the case. One of the comments read, “Karan johar ne jo ignore kiya.” Another comment read, “Karan ignoring her.”Rakhi took to the comments section of paparazzo Viral Bhayani’s Instagram page and clarified, “Karan johar bhai is the best he never ever ignore me never loves me so much❤️🙌🔥 when I was making a video that time he was very busy talking to Jr NTR thank you so much Viral. The film was formally announced in March 2018. Principal photography of the film began in November 2018 in Hyderabad which went on until August 2021, owing to the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria. The film's soundtrack and background score is composed by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is the film's production designer whilst V. Srinivas Mohan supervised the visual effects.

