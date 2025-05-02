Did Kareena Kapoor take a subtle dig at Priyanka Chopra?

Mumbai, May 2 Actress Kareena Kapoor took a subtle dig at her contemporary, Priyanka Chopra while speaking at the WAVES Summit 2025.

Bebo said that she is very happy working in the Indian film industry and speaking Hindi dialogues.

"I am very happy with my Indian movies and acting in them. It is a lot of fun to dance on a Hindi film track, speaking Hindi dialogues- after all, I am a Sikhni from Batinda (hinting at her film Jab We Met)," Kareena said.

When filmmaker Karan Johar stated that "you have already declared that "Main apni favorite hu" ( I am my favorite) (Again from Jab We Met), then why not", the diva replied by saying that according to her every female should believe in this line.

"I think this line is extremely important because I believe every female should always say this line -Main apni favorite hu". I think that it is the best thing." Kareena added.

This statement by Kareena can be seen as a jibe at Priyanka as she has been doing a lot of projects in Hollywood while staying away from Bollywood.

However, after a long gap, PeeCee will be returning to the Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's "SSMB29", opposite Mahesh Babu. She is presently in India for the shoot of her next.

Refreshing your memory, Priyanka was last seen in Bollywood in 2016 with Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink."

In the meantime, Kareena expressed her pride and gratitude at being a part of the panel discussion at the WAVES Summit 2025 through a heartfelt social media post.

"So honoured to be part of a panel discussion at the WAVES Summit, where India isn't just part of the global entertainment conversation, we're driving it. India is fast emerging as a superpower in the global entertainment industry and this is the beginning of a creative movement that will define the future," the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actress penned on her IG.

