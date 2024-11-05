Did Mani Ratnam change the ending of 'Dil Se'? Manisha Koirala reveals SRK's character survived in the original script

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : Actor Manisha Koirala blew the gaff as she delved into the fact that there was indeed an alternate ending for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Se', which was preferred by her over the one portrayed on the big screens.

In 1998, Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se' took over cinema halls but struggled to show its potential with numbers at the box office.

Over the years, Shah Rukh and Manisha's love started to grow on the audience and eventually gained a classic cult status.

Ratnam's depiction of love which was initially considered to be a half-baked story was now seen as a poetry in motion with its scenic visuals only made more emphatic with Shah Rukh dropping some of the memorable dialogues that live rent free in the hearts of die hard fans.

Shah Rukh with his elegance plays the role of Amarkanth Verma who is an All India Radio employee. While Manisha portrays the role of Meghna (later revealed as Moina) who is associated with a terrorist sleeper cell.

In the climax, Amar makes persistent confessions and asks Moina to embrace her love, the story concludes with both characters finding redemption in each other's arms as the bomb hidden under Moina's dress explodes.

However, decades after the release, Manisha spilt beans by revealing Shah Rukh's character wasn't supposed to die in the original script.

"But also in the original script that was there, that we had agreed on for both the guys, the terrorists and for the hero, the cause is larger in the sense that she is going anyways to mutilate herself and actually in the present version he goes and he also dies. But in the original version he lets her die," Manisha said while speaking to ANI.

"He says, if you're good for this cause, even my cause is larger so that somehow was agreeable to all of us. But they changed at the last minute," she added.

Even though in the ending that was depicted on the big screens which saw Amar's obsession for love overcoming hate, offering some relief to fans, Manisha preferred the original ending which painted a picture of unrequited love.

"That time only itself I had liked the original one. I said because there is no way they would have become one. So it's like sometimes unrequited love is far more interesting than the one that gets fulfilled in life or after death. It is not interesting than the love story which is left unfulfilled (Jo paa lete hai maut me ya zindagi me vo utna mazedaar nahi lagta jab unrequited hota hai aadha rhe jata ha pyaar kisi ka thoda sa bhaata hai kahi na kahi)," Manisha noted.

