Did Palak Tiwari feel intimidated by Salman Khan on the sets of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'? Find out

Actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari, who is entering the world of cinema with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', considers herself lucky to have received an opportunity of sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan in her first film.

In conversation with , the newbie opened up about her experience working with Salman Khan, revealing his "seniority" did not intimidate her.

"Working with Salman Khan Sir was my dream come true moment. I have been his fan since childhood...so 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will always remain special. He would come on set, crack a joke and make all of us feel comfortable. His seniority did not intimidate us ...he always helped us. We all used to sit together and have food with him. I will always cherish the time spent with sir on the sets," Palak shared.

At the trailer launch of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' in Mumbai, Salman recalled meeting Palak when she was 8 years old.

Salman shared that he met 8-year-old Palak when she had accomped her mother Shweta Tiwari, who was entering the Bigg Boss house 'where there was Dolly (Bindra) also'.

"Her mother had a great time there. I remember she was 8 years old when I first met her," he said.

He further revealed that he had signed Palak for another film, which did not work out. She later worked as an assistant director on the sets of Antim, which starred Salman and Aayush Sharma.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vijender Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 21.

The makers recently unveiled the film's trailer.The trailer begins with the romantic chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge. He is seen thrashing goons in order to protect his love and his family.Salman could be heard saying "Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai."

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' marks the return of Salman to the big screen after four years.

