Did Priyanka Chopra sell Mumbai flats to bollywood filmmaker for Rs 6 crore? Here's what report says

Actress Priyanka Chopra has reportedly sold two Mumbai apartments to filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey. The properties, totalling 2,292 square feet, were sold for a combined amount of Rs 6 crore, according to details from Zapkey.com, as quoted by Indian Express. Since her marriage to singer Nick Jonas in 2018, Priyanka has been residing in Los Angeles with her husband and daughter.

According to reports, the apartments are located on the 9th floor of Karan Apartment Tower in Lokhandwala, Andheri. The transactions, conducted on October 23 and October 25, were reportedly managed by Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, on behalf of the actress. Abhishek Chaubey covered the stamp duty charges, amounting to Rs 36 lakh, for the registration of these apartment transactions.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has also sold two apartments in Mumbai's upscale Goregaon area, garnering a total of Rs 15.25 crore. Acquired in December 2014 for Rs 4.64 crore each, these residences, located in the esteemed Oberoi Exquisite residential complex in Goregaon East, boast an expansive 1,324 square feet each and include a combined total of six parking spaces. According to reports, the stamp duty for each unit amounted to Rs 45.75 lakh. The transaction, finalized on November 6, included the sale of one flat to an individual already residing within the same housing complex.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is in talks for the female lead role opposite Ranveer Singh in "Don 3," as reported by a source close to Hindustan Times. The discussions reportedly took place during Priyanka's recent visit to India for another professional commitment. The source mentioned, “The team of Don 3 has indeed approached Priyanka Chopra to revisit her character. Apart from the Bollywood project, Priyanka is set to appear in "Heads of State," an Amazon original film also starring John Cena and Idris Elba. The film, announced last year, adds to the actress's diverse and international filmography.