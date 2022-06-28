Did Ranbir Kapoor already shop for baby clothes ahead of the pregnancy announcement by Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt surprised one and all after they announced that they are expecting their first child together. Now, a new report in Filmfare stated that Ranbir has already started shopping for baby clothes. According to the report, the actor, who was shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor in Spain, went shopping for baby clothes. Isn’t that adorable?

As soon as the news broke, their family members, including Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and others too wished the soon-to-be parents with lovely social media posts.Alia took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself and Ranbir Kapoor from her ultrasound appointment where she can be seen lying on a hospital bed, looking at the sonography screen of her baby. She captioned the lovely photo, ‘Our baby ….. coming soon’.Alia and Ranbir have been dating for quite some time now. The couple finally took the plunge earlier this year when they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony with just close friends and family in attendance.