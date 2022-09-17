Did Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar warned Jacqueline Fernandez against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar?

In a shocking revelation, Jacqueline Fernandez consciously chose to overlook conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal past despite being warned by her co-stars. As per Free Press Journal report, the actress told Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan that she wants to marry Sukesh who introduced himself as “businessman and politician”. However, they warned the actress against him. As per the report, a senior police official, who was part of the probe team, stated, “She was advised by her co-stars to be wary of Sukesh but she continued meeting him and accepting expensive gifts like cars and pedigree pets.”

Ravindra Yadav, who is Delhi police’s Economic Offences Wing head, said, “Sukesh even gifted the actor’s manager Prashant a Ducati bike to impress her. The bike has been seized.”Jacqueline Fernandez consciously chose to overlook conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal past and continue to indulge in financial transactions with him, the Enforcement Directorate has stated in its charge sheet. Further, the agency claimed that Fernandez consistently shifted her stance with regard to the gifts being received by her and her relatives. It was only upon confrontation with evidence and statements on record that she divulged the details, it added. Apart from Fernandes and Nora Fatehi, four other actors – Nikita Tamboli, Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh and Arusha Patil – met the conman inside Tihar jail and received cash and luxury gifts.