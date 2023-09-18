Did Salman Khan cheat on Sangeeta Bijlani with Somy Ali? Former actress exposes superstar actor

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani was one of the most talked-about romances in the film industry. The two were engaged and on the path to marriage, but the wedding was eventually called off.Salman’s rumored ex, Somy Ali, who has been making several shocking allegations against the superstar, revealed the ‘real’ reason behind his splitting up with Sangeeta. Somy said that Sangeeta caught her and Salman red-handed at her apartment after which the Tridev actress broke off her engagement with him.

Talking about the same, in an interview with journalist Subhankar Mishra, Somy Ali said that Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani were all set to get married and even their wedding cards were printed. However, Sangeeta caught Salman and Somy at the latter’s apartment after which she broke up with the actor. Somy went on to say that whatever happened with Sangeeta, also happened with her which is called karma. The Yaar Gaddar actress said that she came to know about it when she grew a little older.Furthermore, Somy Ali alleged that Salman Khan used to physically assault her and claimed that it was his way of showing ‘love and care.’ She also revealed to had given an old interview back then wherein she said that Salman hits her because he cares for her. The Anth actress said that she was extremely foolish and naive to have mistaken the Dabangg actor’s alleged abusive nature for love.Despite these challenges, Somy praised Salman for his love and care towards children. Today away from the glitz and glamour Somy now resides in the United States and actively runs a nonprofit organization called No More Tears, dedicated to combating domestic violence and human trafficking.