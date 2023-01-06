Did Salman Khan physically abuse ex girlfriend Somy Ali?

Former actor and Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has recalled her alleged abusive relationship with the actor once again. Somy often posts about Salman's alleged domestic violence on her on social media. However, she always deletes the posts after some time. This time, she even shared the reason behind deleting those posts.

In her recent Instagram post, she opened up about being questioned on why she spoke about being allegedly abused by Salman years after their split. Somy pointed out that she would openly share her ordeal back in the day and she "simply stopped talking about it." What took you so long to come out and talk about what you went through with Salman Khan? This is not breaking news by any means. Rummage through any tabloid or a film magazine from the early 90's to 1999 and you will read articles about Somy being physically abused by Salman. This is what truly baffles me as to why everyone is finding this as if it was never brought to light back in the 90's," she wrote. simply stopped talking about it the way I never brought up being a victim of childhood abuse. But, now there is a reason to bring it up and a reason prominent enough where it is a matter of life and death for countless children, women and men," Somy added. Somy has shared several posts about Salman in the past and levelled some serious allegations against him. The actor is yet to address the same.