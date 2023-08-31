Did Shah Rukh Khan take a dig at Sameer Wankhede in Jawan trailer?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan trailer was released on Thursday. In the trailer, SRK can be seen donning many hats with Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and others to keep him company. However, King Khan seems to be a villain rather than a hero in the story. He is seen hijacking a train, and Nayanthara seems to be in charge of the case. In another instance, Deepika Padukone and SRK seem to be locking horns. But without a doubt it was SRK's one certain dialogue which caught everyone's attention.

The story of Jawan is rumoured to revolve around a father-son relationship, with Shah Rukh playing the double role. At one point in the trailer, Shah Rukh's father character says, “Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar” (Deal with the father before you touch the son).Obviously, this has got the internet drawing parallels to Shah Rukh's real life, when his son Aryan Khan was arrested in 2021 for possession of drugs. The investigation continued for weeks since it was a non-bailable offence, before he was released on bail. Later, Aryan was given a clean chit as Sameer Wankhede, an investigating officer on the case, was accused of asking for bribe from Shah Rukh.An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “'Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar' This dialogue is personal. If You know, You Know… #JawanTrailer”

Another user wrote, “Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar' SRK has given a clear message to Sameer Wankhede & his handlers in Delhi through #JawanTrailer. Also the screen says 'Produced by Gauri Khan' when you hear this dialogue (smile emoji).” “'Produced by Gauri Khan' ‘Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar’ #Jawan ⛏️ #JawanTrailer's meta reference is it's major highlight (two fire emojis),” posted another.Jawan, directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, and Priyamani among others. It has a special appearance by Deepika Padukone and is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7.