Did Sushmita Sen dump Rohman Shawl for Lalit Modi? Ex- boyfriend makes big statement

Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl has urged fans to not expect too much from their partners in relationships. He also added that he doesn't understand the concept of being dependent. Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram handle and talked about self-love with his fans. He held an interactive session and shared his thoughts on expectations in relationships. He shared a video in which he is heard saying that people often tend to expect too much from their partners in relationships.

Yaar main na #RohmanAsking ke kuch jawab padh raha tha. Ye sab pyaar me itne dukhi kyu hai. Bohot jyada expect karte ho yaar tum log apne partner se. Kyu (Why do you guys expect too much from your partner)?? I mean your partner has so many things to do on their own, they have their lives. Don't depend on them so much yaar,” Rohman said in the video.“Apne aap ko khud khush rehna sikho na (Learn to stay happy with yourself). Just know how to be completed and then look for a partner," Rohman further added. He also said that he doesn’t understand the idea of ‘somebody will complete me’ as he talked candidly.Sushmita and Rohman Shawl ended their relationship last year and remained friends. They began dating in 2018, after he sent her a direct message on Instagram, which Sushmita had accidentally opened. Currently, Sushmita is dating Lalit Modi.

