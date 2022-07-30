Did you Know? Aamir Khan replaced Divya Bharti with Juhi Chawla in Darr

Divya Bharti was one of B-town's most versatile stars, who shined bright in her short career before her untimely demise. Bharti started her film career as a teenager, while she was doing pin-up modeling assignments. She made her debut with a lead role opposite Venkatesh in the Telugu-language romantic action Bobbili Raja (1990), and subsequently appeared in a financially unsuccessful Tamil-language film Nila Pennae (1990). In films like Naa Ille Naa Swargam (1991) and Assembly Rowdy (1991) she had minor roles. Bharti had her first commercial success with the romantic comedy Rowdy Alludu (1991).

However, Divya Bharti was the first choice of filmmaker Yash Chopra for the film Darr but was later replaced by Juhi Chawla.

Darr was released in 1993 and starred Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol in lead roles. The actor later rose to success and became one of the highest paying actor of her time. But did you know Aamir Khan replaced her with Juhi Chawla in Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Darr. Aamir was also later replaced with Shah Rukh Khan.While there were reports that suggested that Divya was dropped from the film due to her differences with the director and producer Divya's mother later revealed it was Aamir Khan who replaced Divya with Juhi Chawla. Her mother had said that when Sunny Deol was signed, he wished to act alongside Divya. But Aamir allegedly wanted Juhi in the film.At that time, Divya was in America for a show and before she left Darr was announced with Sunny, Divya and Aamir. But when she returned it was surprisingly Sunny, Juhi and Aamir. Divya’s mother alleged that Aamir managed to push Juhi and had Divya dropped from the film. Ironically, after Juhi came onboard for ‘Darr’ Aamir Khan himself was dropped and Shah Rukh replaced him.