Did you Know? Alia Bhatt gorged on 'dal chawal' on Heart Of Stone sets

Alia Bhatt has emerged as one of the finest actors in the industry, coming from Student of the Year to Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has been enthralling the audience with her superlative perfomances. At a recent promotional event for her upcoming flick Darlings, Alia revealed she had an amazing experience working for ‘Heart of Stone’. The actress admitted that she was anxious because she went alone and didn't tag along with her crew. It was a completely new team and action crew. She added that the staff there looked after her. They would get her dal chawal whenever she needed it. She felt at ease around them.



Alia mentioned how much she learned. She initially found it confusing because she had to speak in English when she was used to speaking in Hindi, but she soon adapted to the setting. However, she also thought there hadn't been much of a shift. What we do in Bollywood is the same as what they do. It's just a different language.Alia also shared her experience of working with co-star Gal Gadot. She described Gal as an icon and an inspiration, saying that the two of them had a lot in common and could talk about a lot since both of them are taking up the role of producers in their careers. Alia felt Gal was lovely, warm, and possibly the most beautiful energy she had come across.

