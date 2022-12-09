Did you know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met on Instagram?

It's the digital era and we hear so many stories of couples meeting on Instagram. But did you know that one of the most talked about royal couples, Harry and Meghan, also met on Instagram?

Well, we didn't!

In the new documentary series that was released on Netflix recently, Meghan Markle revealed that she met Prince Harry on the social media site.

In the docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed how their love story started in the summer of 2016.

"I was scrolling through my feed, and one of my friends and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat," Harry said.

Then he revealed that after seeing a photo of Meghan in Snapchat's dog filter, he recalled saying, "Who is THAT?"

Then, Meghan revealed how her friend told her that Prince Harry was showing interest in her. "I said, 'Who's that?'" she recalled.

"I asked if I could see his feed. That, to me, was the best barometer. So I went through, and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and this time he was spending in Africa," added Meghan.

It was then that they exchanged phone numbers and decided to stay in touch.

Soon after, Meghan planned a trip to Europe with her friends but she had no plans of getting into a relationship.

Meghan's friend Lucy Fraser, who also appeared in the docuseries said, " (Meghan) had planned a single girl summer, and she had a lot of plans of going around Europe.

But fate had other plans, and the rest is history.

The couple married in May 2018 at London's St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in a lavish ceremony attended by royals and celebrities alike.

Harry and Megan have been living in California since early 2020, the same year they stepped back from their duties as senior royal family members. They made their exit official in February 2020.

The couple has two kids - Archie and Lillibet.

( With inputs from ANI )

