Did you Know? Rajamouli refused to give Hindi rights of RRR to Karan Johar

Karan Johar was the presenter of the Hindi versions of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. However, his name was missing from the posters of RRR Hindi. Instead, the Hindi version of RRR was presented by Pen Studios’ Jayantilal Gada.

Now a viral video from an old promotional event of RRR is going viral on social media where Karan Johar spoke about being “upset" with Rajamouli. Karan was the presenter of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

At the event, Karan had asked Rajamouli why he was not given the Hindi rights to RRR like his Baahubali franchise. To this, Rajamouli had replied, “I asked you to be the presenter of Baahubali films. You made tens and hundreds of crores with that. So, when a producer makes so much money, usually as director I expect some gifts, sir. And what did you give me? You called for your talk show. You gave me a phone and a Bluetooth speaker and you wanted the rights of RRR Hindi."

Rajamouli further said, “Sir, look at Jayantilal sir, he has promised me a sea-facing flat in Bandra after RRR is a success. Right next to your house." He continued, “You will be shocked to know what my producer D. V. V. Danayya has promised me… 1 acre plot in Jubilee Hills."RRR released on March 24 and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters this year. The film, which worked wonders at the national box office.While its popular track Naatu Naatu was declared the Best Song at the Golden Globes Awards.