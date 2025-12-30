Diddy's sons Justin, Christian plan docuseries after father's trial

Washington DC [US], December 30 : Sean "Diddy" Combs' sons, Justin and Christian Combs, have announced plans to release a docuseries that will share their side of the story following their father's federal trial, according to Variety.

The series is set to release on Zeus in 2026.

The announcement was made through a trailer posted on social media on Sunday night. In the video, Justin and Christian are seen watching news footage from outside the courthouse where their father's trial took place. Headlines about Sean Combs appear on the screen as the trailer plays. The clip ends with Justin receiving a prepaid phone call from New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix prison, where Combs is currently serving his sentence.

Justin and Christian were present during their father's trial earlier this year and stood by him through the legal process. Justin also visited his father on Christmas Day at the prison.

According to Variety, Sean Combs is serving a 50-month prison sentence but is still fighting the conviction.

Two days before Christmas, his legal team filed an appeal. His lawyer, Alexandra A.E. Shapiro, said the sentence was longer than it should have been. She also said the judge went beyond the jury's decision while giving the ruling.

Before this new project, Combs was the focus of a Netflix docuseries titled "Sean Combs: The Reckoning." The four-part series looked at his life through the voices of people who worked closely with him. It included footage filmed just days before his arrest in September 2024.

As per Variety, Sean Combs was arrested on charges linked to sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering. The upcoming Zeus docuseries is expected to focus on how the case has affected his sons and their family.

