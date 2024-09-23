"Didn't expect it...journey to Oscars is not going to be easy": 'Laapataa Ladies' director Kiran Rao

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : All eyes on Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' ever since the Film Federation of India on Monday announced the movie as India's official entry in the Best Foreign Film Category.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Kiran expressed her gratitude for recognising her piece of hard work and giving her a chance to make her film reach a global audience.

"I am very happy. I was not expecting an Oscar entry as many good films have been made this year. Now we will have a chance to show this film to a much larger audience. I would like to thank the audience for giving so much love to this film. I think there is something for everyone in this film," she shared.

While she looks forward to taking the journey ahead with great enthusiasm, she understands that the road to the Oscars will be challenging

"The film was made on the issues, expectations and aspirations of women. When such a film becomes the country's official entry to the Oscars then it is very encouraging. I think with this it feels like we are going in the direction of finding solutions to many problems faced by women. People have appreciated the introduction of new faces and talents in this film. It took us 4-5 years to make this film, I want to thank the whole team of the film... Oscars ka raasta lamba aur kathin hota hai par hum apni taraf se puri koshish karenge (The journey to Oscars is not going to be easy but we will give it all)," Kiran emphasised.

'Laapataa Ladies' was produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' .

Kiran also shared how Aamir reacted to the news.

"Aamir is extremely happy. He congratulated the entire team," she shared.

A while ago, Kiran also took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note.

"I am deeply honoured and beyond delighted that our film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India's official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India," she said.

The director added, "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year - who are equally worthy contenders for this honour".

'Laapataa Ladies', which was released in theatres on March 1, starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.

