Digital creator Shivani Bafna makes scintillating debut at Cannes
By IANS | Published: May 21, 2023 05:24 PM 2023-05-21T17:24:03+5:30 2023-05-21T17:35:08+5:30
Mumbai, May 21 Indian-American content creator Shivani Bafna recently made her Cannes debut at the ongoing edition of the prestigious Film Festival.
She chose a statement gown as her outfit for the event. Designed by Vaishali S, the stunning red creation combined elegance, grace, and a touch of boldness.
Her dress exhibited classic sophistication while also reflecting a modern twist. Shivani styled herself with the help and input of her friends, family, and colleagues.
One of the unique elements of Shivani's ensemble was a DIY-ed clutch featuring a QR code. When scanned, the code took audiences to a letter she wrote. In the letter, she shared her feelings about being on the red carpet and hopes that her message resonates with the audience, going beyond surface-level fashion.
