Digital shows dissolving boundaries between TV, Bollywood: Pracheen Chauhan

Mumbai, March 4 Actor Pracheen Chauhan, who is currently seen playing the role of Abhimanyu in the YouTube series 'Pyar Ka Punch', feels digital shows are new opportunities for actors.

He says: "After being part of television shows, I'm enjoying exploring and acting for digital shows. I feel that the digital screen has brought new opportunities for every artist. The web series are also dissolving boundaries between TV and Bollywood."

"As actors from both the screens are working under one roof in digital series and making their own ways. And most importantly such series have varieties of roles in each genre. So that brings open choices for artists to select the role they want to," adds Pracheen.

The actor who is known for featuring in popular shows 'Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kutumb' among others, says he doesn't want to limit himself and keep growing and exploring.

"As an actor, I'm more concerned about what will be my screentime, how influential and significant my character will be. How it will help me grow and explore my skills. I'm more bothered about playing promising and challenging roles. I don't think of limiting myself to OTT or TV," he wraps up.

