Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal to quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' show?

The series 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has been entertaining the viewers continuously for the last 13 years. In the last 13 years many series have come, gone. But no one has got as much popularity as the series 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. All the characters in the series and the actors who play these characters have become members of our family. Whether it is Jethalal or Tappu or Bhide Master, people have fallen in love with them. Now, without Jethalal and Tappu, this series cannot be imagined. However, there are many developments going on behind the scenes of the series. It has been reported that Raj Anadkat, who is playing the role of Tappu, will leave the show. Now there is talk that Jethalal i.e. Dilip Joshi will also leave the series. Naturally, this news has come as a big shock to the fans.

Dayaben i.e. Disha has disappeared from the series. Being pregnant, she took a break from the series and has not returned to the series ever since. Now the viewers are disappointed as there is talk that Jethalal will also leave the series. Dilip Joshi himself has now come forward cleared the confusion.

He spoke on the subject in an interview with The Indian Express. ‘The series is off to a great start and working on it is a fun experience. I enjoy working on this series. With all that, why should I leave the series? ' I will definitely say goodbye to the series on the day I feel like I have finished working on the series. But for now, I don't think so. I get many show offers. But ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ gave me, my family a lot. I am doing the series with a dedicated spirit. This is a beautiful journey and I am happy. So why should I waste this happiness for no reason ?, he said.

