Dilip Kumar’s 71-Year-Old Sea-Facing Mumbai Bungalow Sold for Over Rs 150 Crore

Late legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s Pali Hill bungalow, which was set to be demolished and turned into a luxurious housing complex, has now sold a sea-facing triplex apartment for over 150 crore. As per the property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com, the apartment has been purchased by a company named Apco Infratech Private Limited. The triplex apartment is spread across 9th, 10th and 11th floor of the building, and has a carpet area of 9527 sq ft. It was sold at a whopping Rs 1.62 lakh per sq ft. Besides this, stamp duty for the purchase was Rs 9.3 crore, whereas the registration fee was Rs 30,000.

In 2023, it was reported that the Ashar Group from Thane initiated the renovation of the bungalow, which will consist of a luxurious 10-11 storey residential building and a museum commemorating Dilip Kumar, who passed away in July 2021.Reportedly, Dilip Kumar acquired the bungalow from Abdul Latif in September 1953. However, following his marriage to Saira Banu in 1966, Kumar reportedly moved out of the bungalow and resided at her residence. Earlier this month, July 2024, Dilip Kumar’s wife, Saira Banu, penned an emotional post remembering him on his death anniversary. She expressed gratitude to all of his admirers and wrote, “It makes me happy that they all remember our important dates and pray for his well-being in the hereafter for Dilip Sahib is an inspiration for Six generations of actors as also for the coming generations.” She added, “He was a fun-loving person, always calling me 'Aunty' and laughing. Yet, beneath the jests, laughter, and those heartfelt notes, there lay pure love. Dilip Sahib is forever….May Allah keep him in his love and blessings…Aameen!"