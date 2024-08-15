Dilip sahib was the most desi person I have ever known: Saira Banu

Mumbai, Aug 15 On the occasion of 78th Independence Day on Thursday, veteran actress Saira Banu revealed why her husband and late legendary actor Dilip Kumar was the most “desi” person she has ever known.

Saira Banu, an avid social media user, took to Instagram, where she posted a video montage featuring moments from the actors interview, song “Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanon Ka” from the 1957 film “Naya Daur” and a scene from the 1986 film “Karma” among many others.

For the caption, she wrote: “There are moments when I pause and think about how it all began for me, and how far the journey has brought me today. Though I was raised in an English society, my heart has always been rooted to my beautiful homeland, India.

“Whether it was the 'Adab' that Appaji so lovingly bestowed upon both me and Sultan Bhai, or the delicious delicacies that I savoured, one plate after the other, long story short, I was always drawn to the traditions of my motherland, even from miles away.”

As she looks back now, Saira Banu says she realises that everything makes sense.

“The Almighty truly knows where we belong, and for me, that meant finding the greatest blessing, my beloved husband, who was the most 'DES!' person I have ever known. He cherished his roots with such deep respect that words alone cannot express it,” she said.

Saira Banu said that Dilip Kumar, who passed away aged 98 after a prolonged illness in 2021, was a true patriot, giving his all to his people, not only through his art but also through his generous charitable work.

“He was loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him, from dear friends like our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Sahab, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sahab, and Narsimha Rao Sahab, to the leading lawyers, economists, and industrialists of our times.”

She shared that all his life, Dilip sahib held on to certain ideals.

“And to this day, I am amazed at how he managed to do it all. I believe that, in some way, he understood that true freedom is not just a right but a responsibility to give back to the land that has borne the weight of our actions and to uplift those who are less fortunate.”

“Today, as we celebrate 78 years of an Independent India, 1 want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey. Independence, as l've come to realize, is not just about the freedom but also about the treedom to be true to ourselves, to embrace our heritage, and to honour the legacy of those who have given so much for this land. Happy Independence Day!” she concluded.

