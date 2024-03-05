Diljit, Badshah deliver a compelling, catchy 'Naina’ from ‘Crew’

Mumbai, March 5 Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosangh and rapper Badshah have unleashed their latest collaboration ‘Naina’ from the upcoming Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Crew’.

The song is high on oomph quotient and groovy tune at its heart as Diljit croons a generous portion of the song, ably supported by Badshah on the rap.

The promotional song also features the three leading ladies Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, and has been shot with the themes and elements of aviation right from a huge aircraft propeller to flight schedule display and aircraft cabin.

The song pays an ode to the deep-penetrating eyes of the leading ladies that could sweep any gentleman off his feet.

Diljit and Badshah bring their unique vibe to the song, infusing it with infectious energy and catchy beats.

Badshah's signature rap adds an extra layer of dynamism to the track. Together, they create a groovy atmosphere.

The song is an experience packed with catchy beats and captivating visuals, and is set to dominate the charts.

Meanwhile, talking about ‘Crew’, the film has been directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, and is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network.

The film is set to land in cinemas on March 29.

