Diljit Dosanjh commences 2026 with a fun solo trip in the rain

Mumbai, Jan 4 Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh commenced 2026 by going on a fun solo trip. Sharing his primary Instagram post for the New Year, Diljit revealed that he was forced to walk in the rain as he was unable to find a taxi, that too, without an umbrella.

However, fortunately, the 'Jatt & Juliet' actor was able to find an umbrella later, along with a mask to beat the cold.

While strolling around, Diljit came across a lovely Indian shop, where he found a photograph of Mata Lakshmi and some other beautiful examples of Indian artistry.

Diljit further informed that he got some relief from his cold, thanks to the desi remedies he has been using. However, he feared that, given the weather, he might get a runny nose once again.

On Saturday, Diljit shared his go-to home remedies to deal with the cold.

The 'Sardaar Ji' actor took to his Instagram stories and shared the recipe of the basan chilla, along with other remedies with besan he uses to beat the cold.

“I have a cold… what do you call it, I have a runny nose. So, besan cheela and remedies with besan I will be using,” he was heard saying in the clip, which showed him making the recipe.

The video also included a text overlay that read “solo trip.”

Diljit admitted that although his besan cheela came out slightly thick, it tasted great.

“Pehle cheela thoda mota bana hai, par swaad bahut hai. Look beautiful,” added Diljit.

He also revealed that he ended up eating a chilla while standing without even plating it.

“I have a cold… What do you call it, I have a runny nose. So, besan cheela and remedies with besan will be used. Ek toh main khade khade kha gaya…” Diljit shared.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor