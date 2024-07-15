Diljit Dosanjh meets Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at sold-out Canada concert

Mumbai, July 15 Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Rogers Centre in Toronto and said, "Dil-Luminati tour has been a celebration of our cultural heritage."

The meeting took place during the rehearsals for Diljit’s upcoming sold-out stadium show in Toronto.

The Canadian PM congratulated Diljit on the profound cultural and economic impact of his work and the sold-out stadium shows he has achieved in Canada.

Diljit began his tour with a sold-out performance at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver and concluded the Dil-Luminati tour with a sold-out show at Rogers Centre in Toronto, making him the first Indian artiste to do back-to-back sold-out shows across his tour.

Talking about Justin’s visit and the Dil-Luminati tour, Diljit said in a statement: "I am deeply honoured and humbled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recognition. Seeing the incredible support from the community here is truly heartwarming."

He further mentioned, “This tour has been a celebration of our cultural heritage, and I am grateful for the opportunity to bring people together through music. Thank you to everyone who has made this journey possible.”

This visit marks yet another historic moment in Diljit's groundbreaking Dil-Luminati tour, during which he was also invited to perform live on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.’

