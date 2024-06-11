Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa recreate Heeramandi's 'ek baar dekh lijiye' with hilarious twist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : With Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest series, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' becoming an internet sensation, actors Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa have recreated a scene putting their hilarious twist to a dialogue from the webseries.

On Monday, Diljit took to his Instagram account to share a hilarious video that has since been shared widely online.

In the video, the duo is seen reenacting the famous dialogue "Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye," originally delivered by Sharmin Segal's character, Alamzeb, in Heeramandi.

Neeru Bajwa, in the video, says, "Ek baar dekh lijiye, 5-10 lakh de dijiye. Deewane toh hum khud ban jayenge aap bas apna property mere naam kar dijiye." (Please see me once. Give Rs 5-10 lakh. We'll become crazy ourselves if you just transfer your property to my name).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Dosanjh adds his own comedic twist to the scene, enhancing the humour of the exchange.

Soon after the two dropped the video, fans chimed in the comment section to give their reactions.

One user wrote, "You guys are so hilarious."

Another user commented, "This is sooooooooooooooo funny."

"Best," wrote a third user accompanied by a laughing emoji.

The series, which features a star-studded cast, includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The series also stars Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in the roles of the Nawabs.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

It features Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.'Heeramandi' is streaming on Netflix.

'Heeramandi,' is streaming on Netflix

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor