Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Delhi Police's creative warning against fraudulent ticket sale of his concert

New Delhi [India], September 17 : As fans are eagerly waiting for singer Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati Tour' in India, Delhi Police put up a creative warning on their social media handles to prevent them from falling prey to cybercrime and paying fraudsters in the lure of concert tickets.

Delhi Police shared a video of a concert set to Diljit's popular track 'Born To Shine'. They also penned a witty caption using lyrics from Diljit's track.

"Paise Puse Baare Soche Duniya, Alert Rehkar Online Fraud Se Bache Duniya," the caption read.

The post caught Diljit's attention. Taking to his Instagram Story, he posted Delhi Police's warning and uploaded a fist emoji to lend a mark of respect to the authorities.

Diljit is set to commence the Indian leg of his tour from this October.

The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 this year.

Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Diljit in a note shared by the team of Saregama said he is excited to bring his tour to India.

"Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history togetherI can promise you a night you'll never forget!,"

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit recently announced his casting in 'Border 2', which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November.

