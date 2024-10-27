Diljit Dosanjh shares pictures of massive crowd from his Dil-Luminati Tour Delhi concert

Mumbai, Oct 27 Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire in Delhi during his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

On Sunday, the actor-singer took to his Instagram to share an array of pictures from the event. The first picture shows him holding the National Flag as he stood on stage. Diljit also gave a glimpse of the massive crowd inside the stadium.

He wrote in the caption, “History (pushpin emoji). Dosanjhanwala Naam DELHI Utey Likheya Khaasa Zor Lagg Ju Mitaun wastey (I wrote the name ‘Dosanjhwala’ all over Delhi. It’ll take a lot to erase it)". It’s a line from one of his songs.

He further mentioned, “DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 (Lotus Emoji) Milde an Same Time Same Stadium (Let's meet at the same time same stadium) (Stadium Emoji) Day 2”.

Earlier, Diljit performed overseas in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and has now returned to India for a 10-city tour across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and more, before concluding with a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.

2024 has been a great year for Diljit so far. The Punjabi superstar was earlier seen in the biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The film, which was released on Netflix, garnered great response from all quarters, and was noted for its narrative style and a chartbuster OST by the Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman.

He was also seen in a cameo appearance in the female led film ‘Crew’. The film which starred Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, received great response upon its theatrical release. Diljit also performed with the English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran during his visit to India, and made him sing in Punjabi while performing on-stage at Mahalakshmi Race Course during Ed Sheeran’s +-=÷x 2024 India Tour.

