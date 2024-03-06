Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Hilarious Vlog of Inside Moments From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 : Singer Diljit Dosanjh who was among the performers at the recently concluded pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat has now shared captivating glimpses from the star-studded extravaganza. Celebrities from world over congregated in Jamnagar for the festivities and the Punjabi singer who performed on Day 2 of the three-day event captured the limelight with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Vicky Kaushal among others seen grooving to his tracks.

On Tuesday night, Diljit shared a video of his live performance at the glitzy party to celebrate the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India's renowned business tycoon Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant. In the video he shared on his social media, the singer gave a voiceover in Punjabi to all the best moments from the show. He made funny observations about everyone who features in the clip, including Kareena, SRK, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor,Saif Ali Khan, Rhea Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Ibrahim Ali Khan."Kareena Kapoor ne lambi baah kadd ke chakti boli, aur phir Karisma Kapoor kehdi Dosanjhwaaleya hauli hauli (Kareena Kapoor put her long arms in the air to the music and Karisma Kapoor asked me to go easy)," Diljit said.

Diljit's reel has garnered loads of likes and comments. "Diljit vibes>>>>>any other vibes," a fan commented. "Tussi chaa gaye paaji (You rocked it)," another user commented. Kareena enjoyed Diljit's performance to the fullest. Kareena and Saif joined Diljit on stage as well. The singer gave a shoutout to Kareena saying, "Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta ae he hai, Kareena (They have their Rihannas and Beyonces, Kareena is everything to us)" He then launched into the chartbuster "Proper Patola." Kareena wowed the audience with her dance moves. Diljit has worked with Kareena in several films such as 'Udta Punjab' and ' Good Newwz'. He will soon be seen in a cameo in her film 'Crew', which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film will hit the big screen on March 29. Rajesh Krishnan has directed the project.

