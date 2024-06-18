Diljit says appearing on 'The Tonight Show' is a dream come true for all Punjabi music lovers

Mumbai, June 18 Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who made his debut on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', described the experience as a “dream come true” for all Punjabi music lovers around the world.

Diljit is the first Indian artist to perform on the iconic late-night show.

This upcoming appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' sets a new benchmark for the 'Born to Shine' hitmaker.

"It's an incredible honour to be invited onto 'The Tonight Show'. I can't wait to share my music and Punjabi culture with a global audience," said Diljit.

The actor added: "This is a dream come true, not just for me, but for all the Punjabi music lovers around the world."

In 2023, Diljit became the first-ever South Asian artist to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. He then embarked on his record-breaking world tour, 'Dil-Luminati', in Vancouver's BC Place Stadium, he became the first Indian artist to sell out the venue, drawing crowds in Oakland, Newark, Washington, and beyond.

His latest movies include 'Crew' and the critically acclaimed Netflix biopic 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

On Tuesday morning, Fallon shared a video in which Diljit was seen giving the talk show host a masterclass in Punjabi.

The clip, titled “Learning how to speak Punjabi with Diljit Dosanjh,” featured Fallon repeating what the 'Lover' singer was saying in the video.

Fallon also shared another video where the two were seen swapping gloves, with Diljit’s track 'Born to Shine' playing in the background.

Diljit will next be seen in 'Jatt and Juliet 3', which will release in theaters on June 27.

