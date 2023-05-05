Dimple Kapadia: Veteran actor who proves age is just a number

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia is one of the best actors Indian cinema has ever had.

From making her Bollywood debut with the musical romantic drama film 'Bobby' opposite actor Late Rishi Kapoor in the year 1973, the 65-year-old actor has delivered numerous outstanding performances over her career span.

Dimple has a list of several notable films to her name like 'Saagar', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Batwara', 'Lekin..', 'Gardish', 'Krantiveer' and many more to her name. Dimple has established a name for herself in Bollywood and is regarded as one of the finest actors.

'Bobby' became a massive commercial success and made her an overnight star.

This year, the actor has delivered path-breaking performances in the action thriller film 'Pathaan', Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Khapoor's romantic comedy 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' and in the recently released thriller series 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' for which she is currently getting a lot of praise from the audiences.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' was released in January this year and also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

In the film, Dimple portrayed the role of Shah Rukh Khan's boss.

She was also seen in director Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in which she portrayed the role of Ranbir's mother. The audience praised the actor for her comic timing in the film.

Recently, the actor made an impactful performance in the thriller series 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' which is currently streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Helmed by Homi Adaja, the series stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in lead roles.

The series is billed as a new spin on the 'saas-bahu' drama sub-genre that generally explores the power dynamics between tough, ruthless mothers-in-law and meeker daughters-in-law.

'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' will instead feature "unapologetically hardcore" mother-in-law and "steadfast and formidable" younger women.

On playing the character of Savitri in Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo, Dimple Kapadia said, "I'll admit that Savitri's family is dysfunctional at best as they draw daggers to be one up on each other. But if anyone from the outside threatens their existence, it could very likely be the last mistake that person makes. I did enjoy the action sequences - while I have done action in some of my films, this was unapologetic and raw! The ferocity and drama will be very engaging for the audience. I suggest you buckle up for this roller coaster."

Dimple received massive responses from the audience for her performance in the series.

She made her OTT debut with the political drama series 'Tandav' in which she was seen alongside Saif Ali Khan. The series premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Not just in Bollywood, she has also made a mark in Hollywood with her amazing performance in the legendary director Christopher Nolan's thriller film 'Tenet'.

Written and directed by Nolan, 'Tenet' stars John David Washington as a spy that is tasked with a mission to prevent a global war that sees him learn to mpulate the flow of time was released on 4 December 2020 in India. The film involves a concept called inversion, which is said to be a sort of communication with the future.

On the family front, six months after the release of 'Bobby', Dimple got hitched to superstar Rajesh Khanna, of whom she was a die-hard fan. Post her marriage, she decided to take a break from acting for some time.

However, they soon parted ways in the year 1982. Dimple was a mother of two by then, Twinkle and Rinke Khanna. She returned to making films after two years. According to Dimple, the reason for her and Rajesh Khanna's split up was because they both were "different kind of people."

In 1984, she made her comeback and starred in films like 'Zakhmi Sher', 'Saagar', 'Kaash', 'Drishti' and 'Rudaali'.

She received a National award for Best Actress for her performance in the Hindi language drama film 'Rudaali'.

Helmed by Kalpana Lajmi and penned by the legendary writer Gulzar, the film received massive responses from the fans.

In 2001, she caught everyone's attention with the role of a lonely, single mother whose younger neighbour (Akshaye Khanna) falls in love with her. She also received praise for her role in 'Luck By Chance'.

She will be next seen in the upcoming romantic film 'Jab Khuli Kitaab' opposite veteran actor Pankaj Kapur.

The movie will be presented by Applause Entertainment in association with Shoe Strap Films. Also, Saurabh Shukla has come on board to helm 'Jab Khuli Kitaab', which is based on his play of the same name.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

