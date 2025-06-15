Dino Morea Calls His Character 'Suave and Smooth Operator', Talks About Being a Part of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5

Housefull-5 has hit a century in India and overseas, leaving the starcast of the film happy and relieved. The longest-running comic franchise may have opened to polarized views, but the actors, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, and Riteish Deshmukh are in celebratory mode. After all, this comic caper has found its loyal audience and is going strong for 15 years.

Actor Dino Morea, who picks up fewer movies than most of his contemporaries, is happy he decided to be a part of this laugh-out-loud comedy. ‘’I’m not doing anything outrageously funny in the film. Instead, I’m the suave, smooth operator with ‘devious’ plans. But the idea of being a part of this franchise was to join in the fun. Blockbuster filmmaker, Sajid Nadiadwala, knows how to add grandeur to an installment to keep it going," he says. Dino, who has been noticed for his sophisticated screen presence & definitive dialogues, is looking forward to an interesting innings in Bollywood, especially with Housefull-5 having opened several producers' doors for him.

