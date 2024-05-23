Dipika Chikhlia visits Ayodhya, seeks blessings from Lord Ram

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23 : Dipika Chikhlia, renowned for her portrayal of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's television series 'Ramayan', paid a visit to Ayodhya where she bowed before the idol of Ram Lalla and sought blessings.

Dipika expressed her joy on visiting the Ram temple. "I am always filled with immense happiness whenever I visit Ayodhya. It fills my heart with pride. With humility, I say that Lord Ram has called me here. I have come to Ayodhya three or four times."

During her visit, Dipika Chikhlia also inaugurated a new showroom in Niavava, Ayodhya.

She also lauded the work of the BJP-led central government and said development work is being carried out extensively.

Dipika Chikhlia's visit to Ayodhya was special for the people of the city. Her arrival stirred enthusiasm among the locals, who thronged to meet their favourite 'Ramayan' star. She also spent time with her fans and took photographs with them.

Dipika was also known for her debut film 'Sun Meri Laila', opposite Raj Kiran and three Hindi films 'Rupaye Dus Karod', 'Ghar Ka Chiraag' and 'Khudai'. She also worked in 'Vikram Aur Betaal'. Dipika is busy shooting for the show 'Dhartiputra Nandini'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor