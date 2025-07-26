Director Cheran announces PMK founder S. Ramadoss biopic titled 'Ayya', actor Aari Anjunan to play politician

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 : The 'Pandavar Bhoomi' director Cheran has unveiled the first-look poster of the Pattali Makkal Katchi political party founder S Ramadoss biopic titled 'Ayya'.

Taking to his X handle, Cheran shared a poster of his next project on Ramadoss's 87th birthday on Friday. Actor Aari Arjunan will play the role of the Tamil Nadu politician S Ramadoss in the movie.

As per the poster, the film is expected to touch upon the 1987 Vanniyar reservation agitation spearheaded by Ramadoss, which reportedly led the DMK government to create a 'most backwards' quota with 20 per cent reservation in education and employment, headed by M Karunanidhi in 1989.

The poster features actor Aari as Ramadoss, orating to his followers. The tagline reads, 'The Lion of Tamil Nadu.'

The film's production is scheduled to commence in September and will be produced by GKM Tamil Kumaran.

"This film, being made with a substantial budget under his production, will commence in September," wrote director Cheran on his X handle.

https://x.com/CheranDirector/status/1948776197846171851

Actor Aari Anjunan, who will play the lead role in the film, is known for his movies, including 'Aadum Koothu', 'Nedunchaalai', 'Dharani', and others.

After making a considerable name for himself in the film industry, the actor participated in the reality show 'Big Boss Tamil' Season 4. The actor won the show to mark his position in the television industry among the Tamil Nadu households.

Details regarding the rest of the 'Ayya' cast have not been revealed by the makers yet.

Ayya has music scored by Sundaramurthy KS, while the cinematography will be handled by Ekhambram. The editing of the movie will be done by Pon Kathiresh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor