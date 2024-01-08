Director K Raghavendra Rao performs special pooja in Srikalahasti Temple

Tirupathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 8 : Telugu director K Raghavendra Rao visited the Sri Kalahastiswara Swamy temple today with his family and performed a special Pooja.

Filmmaker participated in the Rahu Ketu Pooja. Following the ritual, the temple authorities presented them with Tirtha Prasad, and Vedic scholars bestowed blessings upon them.

Legendary Telugu director K Raghavendra Rao has directed more than 100 films in his career spanning more than four decades.

His breakthrough into Hindi cinema in the 1980s includes blockbusters such as Himatwaala, Tofha, Justice Choudary, Farz Aur Kanoon, Jani Dhost, and others (16 films).

