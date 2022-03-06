Director Lokesh Kanakaraj consoles Anbariv: 'Your time will come'

Chennai, March 6 Director Lokesh Kanakaraj on Sunday empathised with stunt choreographers Anbariv, who have had to let go of their first opportunity to direct a film because of prior stunt choreography commitments.

Taking to Twitter, Lokesh Kanakaraj, who has gone on to become one of the most sought-after directors in the Tamil film industry today, said, "I personally understand how hard of a decision this was to you Anbariv masters. Your passion for cinema will most definitely take you to direction soon. All the very best."

The National Award-winning stunt choreographers were to make their debut as directors with actor Raghava Lawrence's upcoming film 'Durga'. However, the two chose to opt out of the project, citing prior stunt choreography commitments.

In a post, the stunt choreographers had said, "Passion for direction was the first reason for us to dream about the film industry. Eventually, time made us stuntmen and today, stunt choreographers. We ended up loving this more as we work for many other directors' dreams.

"Amidst this, Raghava Lawrence master was very kind to offer us to direct a film featuring him under his production and we happily accepted. We are forever indebted for his trust in us. But now, with a heavy heart, due to our prior stunt choreography commitments and schedules of those films, we are letting go of this wonderful opportunity.

"We thank you dear Raghava Lawrence master for understanding us and our best wishes for the film's success. We are always a part of the film and we assure you our best for stunt choreography of the film as the action directors, Lawrence master."

