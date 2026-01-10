Director Muzaffar Ali donates rare copy of his film 'Anjuman' to NFDC-NFAI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 : Veteran filmmaker Muzaffar Ali has donated a rare copy of his film 'Anjuman' to the NFDC-NFAI as part of ongoing efforts to preserve India's cinematic heritage.

The print was formally handed over by Muzaffar Ali to Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), in New Delhi.

Anjuman was an official selection of the Indian Panorama in 1986 and was also part of the prestigious Vancouver Film Festival and Tehran Film Festival. The film was extensively shot in old Lucknow, with principal cinematography by Ishan Arya, read a press note.

Ali said, "Anjuman was one of the steps that followed Gaman, Aagaman, and Umrao Jaan. I think the NFDC-NFAI's work under the National Film Heritage Mission is extremely valuable for the film world especially for filmmakers. The celluloid medium is very fragile. When the image starts fading, it is heartbreaking, because every frame is crafted with such care for colour and design. Losing that beauty to time is terrible. NFDC's work in the field of preservation and conservation is like a breath of fresh air. This isn't a business; it's about building bridges. Only the larger vision of a nation can make this happen."

He added, "If I donate my film reels, I see a future not just for the film, but for the many hungry eyes who would like to experience the beauty of Anjuman. For me, Anjuman is an exquisitely coloured, crafted cinematic document, and losing it would be a terrible thing.Now it's a relief to see that these films can find a future that they can be restored by the NFDC-National Film Archive of India. The least I could do was to work with the Archive and offer my print."

Prakash Magdum said that it is very important to preserve the country's cinematic heritage for future generations and the National Film Heritage Mission of the Government of India, implemented by NFDC-NFAI is a major step towards that direction.

Notably, lead actress Shabana Azmi sang her own playback songs for the film under the music direction of Khayyam, with lyrics by Shahryar and the late Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The film sensitively portrays the lives of women engaged in the chikankari craft of Lucknow and highlights the socio-economic exploitation faced by artisans despite the finesse of their work.

