Director Nupur Asthana offers a sip of 'Cutting Chai' in 'Modern Love: Mumbai'

Mumbai, May 16 Directing the 'Cutting Chai' segment in 'Modern Love: Mumbai' has turned out to be an enjoyable experience for Nupur Asthana who has earlier helmed 'Bewakoofiyan' and 'Chance Pe Dance'.

Asthana, who has directed 'Cutting Chai' - one of the six short love stories in 'Modern Love: Mumbai', confesses that the story is very close to her heart.

"'Cutting Chai' is a story very close to my heart, and I enjoyed making every bit of it. It's about a woman who's caught up in the humdrum of everyday married life and has lost sight of her dreams. While projecting her dissatisfactions onto her partner and her choices, realises that all the answers lie within her.

"I think this movie is an ode to all the lovers who are trying to figure out who they really are in this rapidly changing world and can they do it while keeping their loved ones close. I am so fortunate that Arshad and Chitrangada shared the same vision as mine and I really look forward to viewers enjoying 'Cutting Chai' and having a warm cuppa along with it!"

'Cutting Chai' features Chitrangada Singh and Arshad Warsi in leading roles.

Inspired by New York Times Blogs, 'Modern Love - Mumbai' is an anthology of six stories released on Prime Video on May 13.

The six anecdotes of people's lives transcend all boundaries and stereotypes of caste, religion, age, and gender and promise a heart-stuttering portrayal of true love.

The series boasts prominent directors like Hansal Mehta, Nupur Asthana, Vishal Bhardwaj, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, and Alankrita Shrivastava.

