Director of Aamir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate, joins jury panel for India’s largest environmental film festival

India's biggest platform for environmental cinema, proudly announces the inclusion of acclaimed filmmaker Satyajit Bhatkal as a distinguished member of its jury panel. With an illustrious career marked by social change initiatives and award-winning films, Bhatkal brings his unparalleled expertise to this year's festival and joins Oscar winning filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves on the jury. ALT EFF, now in its fourth year, continues to champion films dedicated to environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability. This year's festival is set to unfold in a groundbreaking hybrid format, combining in-person screenings with a virtual leg, showcasing 62 compelling films from 50 countries.

Satyajit Bhatkal is celebrated for his directorial prowess and his impactful work on Aamir Khan's groundbreaking show, Satyamev Jayate and his work profile includes award winning films such as ‘Chale Chalo,’ ‘Bombay Lawyers,’ and ‘Zokkomon.’ Speaking of his inclusion on the jury, Satyajit expressed, “I was profoundly moved by what I saw. I thought many of the films were fantastic. After watching some of the films I was destroyed…They were very emotional and gave an image to what we are otherwise only aware of intellectually. In fact, my whole thought was ‘how do we get these films out to a larger audience?’ This has been a fabulous opportunity for me to see what otherwise I don't think I would have ended up watching”.

“We are thrilled to welcome Satyajit Bhatkal to our jury panel for ALT EFF 2023. His dedication to driving social change through compelling narratives aligns perfectly with the ethos of our festival. With his invaluable insights, we are confident that our festival will continue to inspire and educate audiences about the pressing environmental challenges we face," said Kunal Khanna, co founder of the festival. ALT EFF 2023 with its hybrid format starting 1st to 10th December, ensures that these impactful stories reach a global audience, fostering awareness and empathy towards our planet and its inhabitants.